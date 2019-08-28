Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,030 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,827,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,904,774,000 after purchasing an additional 65,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,133,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,598,270,000 after buying an additional 1,778,840 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,025,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,431,723,000 after buying an additional 149,307 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,817,281 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $573,333,000 after buying an additional 73,074 shares during the period. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,636.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 6,248,957 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 6,168,186 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838,261. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $65.22 and a one year high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $596,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,157,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $219,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,040 shares of company stock worth $37,121,747 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

