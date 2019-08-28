Hush (HUSH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $134,403.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinroom, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last week, Hush has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. Hush has a total market capitalization of $134,403.00 and $394.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00477641 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00120937 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00050404 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003465 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000535 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 5,641,700 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.