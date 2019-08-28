Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

HSE stock traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 370,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,724. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06. Husky Energy has a 1-year low of C$8.48 and a 1-year high of C$22.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.82.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.62 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Husky Energy will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Husky Energy news, Director Robert John Peabody bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.01 per share, with a total value of C$100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,954,082.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Husky Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.13.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

