i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research set a $31.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

In other i3 Verticals news, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 84,800 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.49 per share, with a total value of $1,991,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David K. Morgan bought 2,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $42,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at about $609,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 28.3% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 60.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 278,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 104,771 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 291.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 40,274 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 138.4% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 98,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 57,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.20. The company had a trading volume of 141,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,943. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.76. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.