IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.91

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.91 and traded as high as $35.72. IGM Financial shares last traded at $35.63, with a volume of 48,234 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on IGM shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$36.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03.

IGM Financial Company Profile (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

