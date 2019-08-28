Ilika (LON:IKA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.16

Ilika plc (LON:IKA)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and traded as high as $22.90. Ilika shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 142,270 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ilika in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 32.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 million and a P/E ratio of -8.54.

Ilika (LON:IKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported GBX (2.42) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (2.40) (($0.03)) by GBX (0.02) ($0.00). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ilika plc will post 438.9999756 earnings per share for the current year.

Ilika Company Profile (LON:IKA)

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of methods of material synthesis, characterization, and screening for use in the automotive, aeronautical, and electronic components sectors primarily in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company develops solid state batteries for a range of applications in the Internet of things, smart home/building, medical, automotive, and transportation sectors.

