IMI (LON:IMI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $985.65

IMI plc (LON:IMI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $985.65 and traded as high as $977.00. IMI shares last traded at $970.40, with a volume of 554,145 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IMI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,075 ($14.05).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 985.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 985.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.90 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. IMI’s payout ratio is presently 0.65%.

About IMI (LON:IMI)

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

