Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $594.38

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $594.38 and traded as high as $574.00. Inchcape shares last traded at $571.00, with a volume of 520,050 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Inchcape to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 627 ($8.19) to GBX 620 ($8.10) in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded shares of Inchcape to an “add” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 685.83 ($8.96).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 588.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 594.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.09%.

In other Inchcape news, insider John Langston bought 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 613 ($8.01) per share, with a total value of £4,039.67 ($5,278.54).

About Inchcape (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.

