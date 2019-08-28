indaHash (IDH) Price Hits $0.0098

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One indaHash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Exrates. During the last seven days, indaHash has traded 39% higher against the US dollar. indaHash has a total market cap of $3.91 million and $3,271.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get indaHash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00245593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.38 or 0.01288645 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00019880 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00093590 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021572 BTC.

indaHash Token Profile

indaHash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash. indaHash’s official website is indahash.com. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

indaHash Token Trading

indaHash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, Tidex, Exrates, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire indaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase indaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for indaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for indaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.