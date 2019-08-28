Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IBCP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

IBCP stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69. Independent Bank Co has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $25.35. The company has a market capitalization of $459.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.62 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 22.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 136.7% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 56,300.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 55.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

