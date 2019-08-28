Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.10

Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.10 and last traded at $38.82, with a volume of 2962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on IMKTA shares. ValuEngine raised Ingles Markets from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51. The company has a market cap of $777.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $155,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets during the second quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Ingles Markets during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 86.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 49,133.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingles Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

