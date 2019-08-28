Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,859,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345,722 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 4.29% of Ingredion worth $235,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ingredion from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ingredion from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Shares of NYSE INGR traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,482. Ingredion Inc has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $107.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

