Ink (INK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Ink has a market cap of $1.94 million and $9,253.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Exmo, Coinrail and TOPBTC. Over the last week, Ink has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00239701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.43 or 0.01291119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00019355 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00093522 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022245 BTC.

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official website is ink.one. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Exmo, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, EXX, LBank, HitBTC, CoinBene, Coinnest, Coinrail, Gate.io, CoinEgg and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

