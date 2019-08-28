Input Capital (CVE:INP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.81

Shares of Input Capital Corp (CVE:INP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and traded as high as $0.74. Input Capital shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 43,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 million and a P/E ratio of -11.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.83.

Input Capital Company Profile (CVE:INP)

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. It provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs of their farm. The company sells its products to grain handling companies and canola crushing plants located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, as well as in the Montana and North Dakota.

