Insider Selling: Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells 771 Shares of Stock

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total value of $99,859.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alwyn Dawkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Alwyn Dawkins sold 400 shares of Gartner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total value of $53,216.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Alwyn Dawkins sold 700 shares of Gartner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $107,450.00.

NYSE IT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.72. The stock had a trading volume of 247,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,263. Gartner Inc has a 52-week low of $120.89 and a 52-week high of $171.77. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. Gartner’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Gartner from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,786,000 after acquiring an additional 122,793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,033,000 after buying an additional 30,674 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Gartner by 15.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gartner by 31.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

