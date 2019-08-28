Insider Selling: Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) EVP Sells 2,219 Shares of Stock

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) EVP Juan Montano sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $94,595.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,017.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RBCAA traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.92. 27 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $886.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.60. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $52.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.07 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,885,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after purchasing an additional 40,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,427,000 after acquiring an additional 32,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

