Insider Selling: TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) insider Giorgi Shagidze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,251 ($16.35), for a total transaction of £187,650 ($245,197.96).

LON TBCG traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,264 ($16.52). 26,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,508. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,385.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,524.90. TBC Bank Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,204 ($15.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,766 ($23.08).

TBCG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,015 ($26.33) price target on shares of TBC Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of TBC Bank Group from GBX 1,915 ($25.02) to GBX 2,025 ($26.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,015 ($26.33) price target on shares of TBC Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

About TBC Bank Group

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

