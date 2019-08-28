Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Boosted by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,702 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in Intel by 500.0% in the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 234.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.81. The company had a trading volume of 908,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,322,980. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.01. The company has a market cap of $199.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. Intel’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $400,062.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,524 shares of company stock worth $1,844,221 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

