Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LLC

Sepio Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,295 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $3,696,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 33,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $3,050,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,355 shares of company stock worth $14,429,097 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.21.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.88. 48,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,136. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $93.40. The company has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.