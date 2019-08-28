Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Intrexon comprises about 1.0% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC owned 0.18% of Intrexon worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrexon during the second quarter worth about $58,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intrexon in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Intrexon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in Intrexon by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intrexon by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert F. Walsh III sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $38,854.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,466.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Helen Sabzevari sold 8,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $63,375.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,062.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,016,769 shares of company stock worth $5,098,985 and have sold 22,672 shares worth $173,474. 44.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:XON traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 27,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,696. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a market cap of $935.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.22. Intrexon Corp has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $19.94.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.62 million. Intrexon had a negative net margin of 368.47% and a negative return on equity of 31.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intrexon Corp will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XON. ValuEngine upgraded Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intrexon from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered Intrexon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intrexon in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

