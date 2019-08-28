Inverness Counsel LLC NY Purchases 76,093 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,846 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,093 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.4% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $27,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $31,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $42,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 83.0% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 506.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $57.96. 359,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,275,604. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.17. The company has a market cap of $231.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $76,285.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,896.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,047 shares of company stock worth $230,288 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. UBS Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

