Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF (BATS:USEQ) Trading Down 0%

Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF (BATS:USEQ) shares traded down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.08 and last traded at $27.04, 38,800 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF (BATS:USEQ) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.