Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Trading 0.8% Higher

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) shares traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.30 and last traded at $62.30, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.82.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day moving average of $64.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 491.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,933 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 682.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 18,656 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSCI)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

