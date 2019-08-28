Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.78 and last traded at $54.78, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.66.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $679,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 26,712 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 557.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter.

