Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 14,134 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 791% compared to the typical volume of 1,586 call options.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock traded up $2.47 on Wednesday, reaching $85.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,184. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.56. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $138.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.22%.

In related news, Director Abby F. Kohnstamm sold 11,912 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,080,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francesco Trapani sold 250,000 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $23,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,577 shares of company stock valued at $24,346,681 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 35.5% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TIF. Citigroup cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $98.00 price target on Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. HSBC set a $122.00 price target on Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.41.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

