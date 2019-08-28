Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 13,864 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,246% compared to the typical volume of 591 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. ValuEngine downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. DA Davidson downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.62. 24,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,549. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $67.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $96,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 930.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $42,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $52,000. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

