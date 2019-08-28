IOST Market Cap Reaches $94.07 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One IOST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges including GOPAX, BitMart, CoinZest and Zebpay. IOST has a total market cap of $94.07 million and $24.05 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.65 or 0.04879220 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00044344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000739 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinBene, CoinZest, IDEX, BitMart, Kyber Network, Coineal, Bitkub, Livecoin, Ethfinex, Upbit, BigONE, HitBTC, OTCBTC, DragonEX, IDAX, Koinex, Cobinhood, Huobi, Bitrue, Hotbit, ABCC, Vebitcoin, Bithumb, DigiFinex, Binance, DDEX, BitMax, GOPAX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Kucoin, Zebpay and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

