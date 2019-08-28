iPath Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:LD) Shares Down 10%

iPath Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:LD)’s share price dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.87 and last traded at $40.73, approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPath Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:LD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned 18.18% of iPath Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

