iPath US Treasury 2 year Bull ETN (NYSEARCA:DTUL) Trading 0.3% Higher

iPath US Treasury 2 year Bull ETN (NYSEARCA:DTUL) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.86 and last traded at $65.86, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.69.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.66.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath US Treasury 2 year Bull ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath US Treasury 2 year Bull ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.