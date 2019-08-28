iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:IPIC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:IPIC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

IPIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of iPic Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of iPic Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iPic Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of iPic Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

NASDAQ IPIC remained flat at $$0.61 during trading on Friday. iPic Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPic Entertainment stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:IPIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,801,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,393,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 24.42% of iPic Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

iPic Entertainment Company Profile

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

