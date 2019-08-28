IQE (LON:IQE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $71.12

IQE plc (LON:IQE)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.12 and traded as low as $51.92. IQE shares last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 1,446,316 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of IQE in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on IQE from GBX 84 ($1.10) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.41) price target on shares of IQE in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 89 ($1.16).

Get IQE alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 59.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 71.12. The firm has a market cap of $414.23 million and a PE ratio of 522.50.

About IQE (LON:IQE)

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.