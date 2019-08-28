iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,920 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $106,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,144,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 682,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,471,000 after acquiring an additional 72,539 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 394,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratford Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 389,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $91.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,656. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.37. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $95.94.

