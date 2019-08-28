iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

BATS USMV traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,355,572 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.24.

