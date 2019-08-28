iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH)’s share price rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.54 and last traded at $24.41, approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEIH. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF by 59.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter.

