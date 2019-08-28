iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.60. 39,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.50 and its 200 day moving average is $78.41. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

