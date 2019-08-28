iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stake Boosted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 129.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,585 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $38,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,161,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,850 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,391,000. Hartz Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,330,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,451,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,174,000 after purchasing an additional 255,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 403,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,990,000 after purchasing an additional 217,815 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.30. 208,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,621. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.62.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

