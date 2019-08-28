Jack E. Corrigan Sells 20,000 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 20,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $2,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.49. 1,315,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,852. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.89. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $281.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.04 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

AMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,207,000 after buying an additional 52,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,498,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,448,000 after buying an additional 490,791 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

