Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Jaguar Health’s rating score has declined by 100% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $10.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.88) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jaguar Health an industry rank of 83 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on shares of Jaguar Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

NASDAQ JAGX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.20. 5,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,749. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47.

In other news, Director James J. Bochnowski acquired 180,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $361,164.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

