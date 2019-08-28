James Halstead (LON:JHD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $491.91

James Halstead PLC (LON:JHD)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $491.91 and traded as low as $487.00. James Halstead shares last traded at $492.00, with a volume of 29,544 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 508.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 492.65.

About James Halstead (LON:JHD)

James Halstead plc manufactures and distributes flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia and Asia, and internationally. It provides its products primarily under the Polyflor, Objectflor, and Expona brands. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

