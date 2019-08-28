Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $207,000 in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Virtu Financial by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 73.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 298.1% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Virtu Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on Virtu Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Virtu Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09. Virtu Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of -0.60.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.19 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

