Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Atkore International Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the first quarter worth $261,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 89.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 228.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the first quarter worth $326,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATKR shares. TheStreet upgraded Atkore International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Atkore International Group stock opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.81. Atkore International Group Inc has a one year low of $17.47 and a one year high of $30.27.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $493.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.63 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 82.84% and a net margin of 6.65%. Atkore International Group’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atkore International Group Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 9,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $237,722.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,010,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

