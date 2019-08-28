Jennison Associates LLC Buys 255,322 Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 241.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,322 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Houlihan Lokey worth $16,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 23.4% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 37,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth about $260,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 110.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,438,000 after buying an additional 99,457 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HLI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.53. 542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,958. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.61.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $250.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLI. JMP Securities downgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.65 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.09.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 3,377,935 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $154,067,615.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

