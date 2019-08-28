Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stake in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,580,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,652 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $18,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,313,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,386,000 after purchasing an additional 200,475 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 1,728.3% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,535,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after buying an additional 1,451,754 shares in the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at $9,188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 18.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after buying an additional 109,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weber Alan W increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 790.0% in the first quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 445,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

EAF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,743. GrafTech International Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.82.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a net margin of 42.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.91%. The firm had revenue of $480.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. GrafTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.