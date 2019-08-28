Jennison Associates LLC Has $14.08 Million Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 29.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 365,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 151,534 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $14,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,829,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,070,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653,939 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,530,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,247 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,111,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,488 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 1st quarter worth about $62,825,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,806,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,757 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $133,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $41,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 274,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,371.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,720 shares of company stock worth $3,152,258. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $40.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,443,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,251,767. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $40.99.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Citigroup raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $41.00 target price on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.96.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

