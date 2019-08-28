Jennison Associates LLC Has $17.51 Million Stock Holdings in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 843,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 356,879 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $17,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CXW. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Corecivic by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,524,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,653,000 after buying an additional 231,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corecivic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,556,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,135,000 after buying an additional 225,471 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Corecivic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after buying an additional 186,221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Corecivic by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,343,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after buying an additional 179,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Corecivic by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,152,000 after buying an additional 156,060 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXW stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.07. Corecivic Inc has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $26.06.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $490.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.78 million. Corecivic had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Corecivic Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

CXW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Corecivic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corecivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

