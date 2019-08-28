Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6,349.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,589 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,102,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,511 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 10,622.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,704,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 34,380,553 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,185,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,132,000 after purchasing an additional 623,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,952,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,194,000 after purchasing an additional 84,974 shares during the period. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 4,553,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,649,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.05. 504,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,365,036. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.53 and a 52 week high of $135.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.13. The company has a market capitalization of $182.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

