Jennison Associates LLC Sells 11,846 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,846 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $21,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.89.

MKC traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.38. 2,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.35. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $119.00 and a 12-month high of $171.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.34 and a 200 day moving average of $151.78.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, VP Nneka Louise Rimmer sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $318,821.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,310.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $423,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,272 shares of company stock valued at $7,197,181. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

