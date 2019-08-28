Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 261,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,568,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Total by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,897,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $383,826,000 after buying an additional 318,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Total by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,491,918 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $361,276,000 after buying an additional 145,076 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Total by 6.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,046,676 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $169,547,000 after buying an additional 196,836 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in Total by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,817,795 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $156,810,000 after buying an additional 335,134 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Total by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,688,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $149,612,000 after buying an additional 53,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

TOT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.89. 23,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.41. Total SA has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $65.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). Total had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Total SA will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOT. Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Total from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

