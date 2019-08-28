Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $151.16

Johnson Service Group plc (LON:JSG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $151.16 and traded as low as $167.15. Johnson Service Group shares last traded at $168.60, with a volume of 91,745 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Johnson Service Group from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 168.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 151.16. The company has a market cap of $623.39 million and a PE ratio of 23.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46.

About Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company supplies workwear garments and protective wear under the Apparelmaster brand, as well as provides laundering services. It also offers linen services to the hotel, restaurant, and catering markets through the Stalbridge, South West Laundry, London Linen, Bourne, Afonwen, and PLS brands.

