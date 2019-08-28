Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $29,293.00 and $746.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00247610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.24 or 0.01294177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020228 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00093090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures’ genesis date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,128,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio.

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

